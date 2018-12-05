CEDAR FALLS — Laney Kraus-Taddeo says she’s a “terrible secret-keeper,” but still she managed to keep quiet for nearly six months. Now she’s ready to shout the news — and jump up and down about it too.
“We’re contestants on ‘Let’s Make A Deal!”
The University of Northern Iowa senior will appear with her mom, Susan Kraus, as contestants on Friday’s episode airing at 9 a.m. on KGAN Channel 2.
Her mom is equally excited.
“It’s nice to finally be able to say we were contestants on the show. Part of what they do is make sure everyone is really excited and cheering, and you’re so whipped into a frenzy. It feels like it’s happening to somebody else,” said Kraus.
They still can’t share how they did on one of TV’s most venerable game shows, but they can discuss some background details of the experience.
“The set was incredible — every bit as bright and glorious as you’d expect it to be, with the stage lights shining. It’s very surreal to be actually standing in a place that you watch on television,” said Kraus-Taddeo, a digital media major and filmmaker.
She tagged along with her mom on a trip to the West Coast for a conference in July. For fun, they lined up tickets for July 19 that guaranteed them seats in the audience.
Many audience members dress up in zany or outrageous costumes that can be purchased or rented prior to the show, but mom and daughter made do with $2 tutus and fake leis.
The audience was gathered in a warehouse away from the studio for pre-interviews “to figure out who you are, what your story is and if you’re fun,” explained Kraus-Taddeo. Eventually, they boarded a shuttle for the ride to the studio where they waited in line a little longer before being allowed to enter.
Three episodes are recorded each day, and a new episode airs five days a week. The entire process ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with actual filming taking only about one hour, followed by an exit interview.
“We were in the audience — everything else seemed like gravy,” Kraus-Taddeo said. “They moved us around in the audience once, and we got closer to the front — that felt like winning itself. Little did we know we were going to be chosen as contestants.”
Her mom describes the experience as “so well done. The people on the show keep everything moving along very nicely and smoothly, and (host) Wayne Brady is such a nice man. You spend a lot of time with other contestants so you meet people from all over, and that’s a lot of fun.”
Coincidentally, Kraus-Taddeo directed her one-act play, “Pat,” about a game show fan at UNI’s Interpreters Theatre earlier this fall. The play is about a recent high school graduate who convinces her mom to track down their favorite contestant from a 1980’s TV game show.
In real life, Kraus-Taddeo spoke with Brady about her play during filming breaks and invited him to a performance, although he was unable to attend.
“I wasn’t able to tell any of my crew or actors about being on ‘Let’s Make A Deal,’ and it was the hardest secret to keep when I tried to explain how I wanted them to react as contestants — ‘You’re absolutely crazy. Your senses are heightened, the stakes are high.’ The actors would say ‘We get it,’ but they really didn’t,” she recalled, laughing.
She plans to host a viewing party for family and friends Friday.
