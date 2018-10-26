BAGLEY (AP) — A 25-year-old Guthrie County mother charged after her 11-month-old son drowned in a bathtub has pleaded not guilty.
Court records show Seaira Briceno entered her pleas earlier this month to one felony and one misdemeanor count of child endangerment. The records don’t show that a trial has been set.
The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says Briceno’s baby drowned Aug. 10 when she left him and his 2-year-old brother in the tub at their Bagley home. Briceno told investigators she left the boys for about five minutes, but deputies believe the children were left alone longer.
Briceno was already facing a child endangerment charge from April. Authorities say she was driving under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana while her older son was in the vehicle.
