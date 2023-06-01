FAIRBANK — Mollie B & SqueezeBox with Ted Lange will perform an 8:30 a.m. polka Mass Sunday at Immaculate Conception Church, 106 Iowa St., followed by a noon performance at Riverside Park.
Brunch will be served in the church hall from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Boyd’s Food Stand will be available to purchase food and beverages at the park performance. Lawn chairs and coolers will be allowed. Cost is a freewill donation,
Mollie B is host of the “Mollie B Polka Party” on RFD-TV and the 2017 documentary “Polka!” on PBS Wisconsin. Lange is a two-time Grammy nominee. They were featured in the 2018 Clint Eastwood movie, “The Mule,” and have been named male and female vocalists of the year and inducted into the International Polka Hall of Fame.
For more information, email ICFairbank@gmail.com, or go online to ICFairbank.weebly.com.
