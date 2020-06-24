Mollie B concert canceled in Clarksville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLARKSVILLE -- The Clarksville Community Visioning Committee is announcing that the Mollie B and Jim Busta Polka Band concert that was scheduled for July 12 is being canceled.

Out of caution, and awareness of the fact that many of the attendees for the event would be in the high risk category for COVID-19, the committee felt it was the right decision to make.

The event in past years has brought more than 1,000people to Reading Park, which is a relatively small space. Following social distancing guidelines this year would significantly impact the amount of people that could attend safely.

The committee also did not want the higher risk population to feel left out because they were not able to attend.

Mollie B, who would have traveled from Ohio, has expressed that she was appreciative of the decision to make the safe choice, as has been the case with all of their other shows around the country this summer.

The visioning committee is already looking ahead to next year, with Mollie B scheduled to return on July 11, 2021. The committee appreciated everyone’s understanding.