CEDAR FALLS – Fashion will be on the catwalk for the 27th annual student design show presented by the University of Northern Iowa textiles and apparel program.
“Catwalk 27: Runway to Heaven” will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday in Lang Auditorium on the UNI campus. The show is open and free to the public.
This is the first time the annual spring design show will have models walking a classic, straight runway. They’ll be dressed in 60 original designs created by 19 student designers.
The design showcase is for seniors graduating from the UNI textiles and apparel program, although anyone who has taken a design class and put together a complete outfit can participate.
“Students have been working on their designs since last fall. A past student comes in as a juror and picks the pieces that will go in the show,” said Lexie Warth, a public relations major involved in planning the event for a fashion promotion class.
Executive Director Kennedy Elliott chose the first design on the runway, as well as the final “showstopper” outfit. She’s excited about the show. “I can’t wait to see all of the designers’ hard work pay off on the runway this Saturday. It’s a humbling experience to see it all come to life,” she said.
This year’s theme, “Runway to Heaven,” will showcase a clean, minimalistic and Grecian experience, organizers said.
The show is produced by students. Promotion, stage and model committees are composed of students in the fashion promotion class, taught by Sharon Mord. The show was started by students 27 years ago with supervision by professor Annette Lynch and Mord, who oversee the program today.
The UNI program is the only one in Iowa to use industry-recognized, state-of-the-art Lectra Kaledo design software. There also is a student association that helps plan activities outside the classroom.
