Model UNI topic ofCV United Nations Association panel discussion on Oct. 24

united nations
Shutterstock Photo

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Valley United Nations Association will host a pannel discussion on the Model UN program at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, in Cedar Falls. The program is free and open to the public.

Panelists include University of Northern Iowa professor Brian Warby, UNI students and Model UN participants Molly Scott and Alenah Rankin.

The CVUNA, a local chapter of the UNA-USA, works to inform and mobilize Iowans to support the ideals and vital work of the United Nations.

