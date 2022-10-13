Model UNI topic of CV United Nations Association panel discussion on Oct. 24

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Valley United Nations Association will host a pannel discussion on the Model UN program at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, in Cedar Falls. The program is free and open to the public.
Panelists include University of Northern Iowa professor Brian Warby, UNI students and Model UN participants Molly Scott and Alenah Rankin.
The CVUNA, a local chapter of the UNA-USA, works to inform and mobilize Iowans to support the ideals and vital work of the United Nations.
Photos: UNI-Dome Renovation Renders
UNI-Dome Render 1
An expanded concourse will cut down on congestion when lines for concessions stands and restrooms form.
UNI-Dome Render 2
Updated exterior graphics will help UNI tell the story of the dome and inform the public about upcoming events at the UNI-Dome.
UNI-Dome Render 3
A renovation of west entrance to the UNI-Dome will also help to cut down on congestion by widening the concourse. UNI AD David Harris described these plans as a "grand entrance."
UNI-Dome Render 4
A renovation of west entrance to the UNI-Dome will also help to cut down on congestion by widening the concourse. UNI AD David Harris described these plans as a "grand entrance."
UNI-Dome Render 5
UNI-Dome Render 6
The west entrance renovation includes plans to add additional restrooms to the facility.
UNI-Dome Render 7
Inside the bowl, UNI plans to revamp the lighting, sound system and seating.
UNI-Dome Render 8
The new UNI football team meeting room opened this season and features as a multi-use space for the Panthers.
UNI-Dome Render 9
UNI intends to overhaul the suite level of the UNI-Dome to open up more options for premium seating. Plans also include an elevator to make the area more accessible.
UNI-Dome Render 10
UNI-Dome Render 11
UNI-Dome Render 12
