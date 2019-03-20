Try 3 months for $3
Model plane

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Radio Control Pilots model aviation club is sponsoring R/C Discovery Days at Waterloo’s HobbyTown USA from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 30.

The club will have many types of radio-controlled aircraft on display from the smallest micro aircraft to giant scale model airplanes, as well as drones. Micro aircraft and drones can be seen flying inside the store.

There will also be demonstrations of “first person view” aircraft that use a small onboard camera to navigate drones around an obstacle course.

Club members will be present to answer questions.

The club also will teach a four-session “Intro to Drones” class at Hawkeye Community College Cedar Falls campus on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m., starting April 2.

This class is for new or experienced drone pilots aged 15 and older. Drone pilots interested in taking the FAA Part 107 unmanned remote pilot’s license test for commercial drone pilots should also take this class. Call 277-2490 to register for the class.

For more information, go to www.bhrcp.org.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments