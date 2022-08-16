Model airplane fly-in planned Sunday

COURIER STAFF
NEW HARTFORD — The Black Hawk Radio Control Pilots will host a Warbird Model Airplane Fly-In 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
The event will be held at the club flying field on County Highway T-55 south of New Hartford. There will be demonstration flights of scale models of military and classic aircraft from World War I to the modern day with an emphasis on World War II warbirds airplanes.
The public is invited, and the event is free of charge. Lunch is available onsite. Information and directions to the flying field are available online at
bhrcp.org.
Photos: 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes football media day
Iowa Football Media Day 9
Linebacker Jack Campbell poses for a photo during the Iowa Hawkeyes football media day at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa Football Media Day 6
Linebackers Jack Campbell, Seth Benson and Jestin Jacobs pose for a photo during the Iowa Hawkeyes football media day at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa Football Media Day 4
Linebacker Jestin Jacobs poses for a photo during the Iowa Hawkeyes football media day at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa Football Media Day 11
Defensive backs Jermari Harris and Kaevon Merriweather pose for a photo during the Iowa Hawkeyes football media day at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa Football Media Day 8
Linebacker Jack Campbell poses for a photo during the Iowa Hawkeyes football media day at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa Football Media Day 7
Linebacker Jack Campbell poses for a photo during the Iowa Hawkeyes football media day at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa Football Media Day 1
Linebacker Cooper DeJean poses for a photo during the Iowa Hawkeyes football media day at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa Football Media Day 2
Linebacker Cooper DeJean poses for a photo during the Iowa Hawkeyes football media day at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa Football Media Day 3
Linebacker Jestin Jacobs poses for a photo during the Iowa Hawkeyes football media day at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa Football Media Day 5
Linebacker Jestin Jacobs poses for a photo during the Iowa Hawkeyes football media day at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa Football Media Day 10
Linebacker Seth Benson poses for a photo during the Iowa Hawkeyes football media day at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
