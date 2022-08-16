 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Model airplane fly-in planned Sunday

Wayne Boots and his F4U Corsair

Black Hawk Radio Control Pilots member Wayne Boots with his 1/5 scale model F4U Corsair.

NEW HARTFORD — The Black Hawk Radio Control Pilots will host a Warbird Model Airplane Fly-In 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

The event will be held at the club flying field on County Highway T-55 south of New Hartford. There will be demonstration flights of scale models of military and classic aircraft from World War I to the modern day with an emphasis on World War II warbirds airplanes.

The public is invited, and the event is free of charge. Lunch is available onsite. Information and directions to the flying field are available online at bhrcp.org.

