CEDAR FALLS -- A rural Cedar Falls mobile home was badly damaged in a fire Friday.
Fire Chief John Bostwick said the fire was reported about 11:30 p.m. at 2508 Union Road, Lot 46, owned by Brian Hammer.
A next door neighbor called 911 to report the fire. Bostwick said when firefighters and public safety officers arrived, the structure was well involved in fire. "The owner was at work at the time," he stated.
Vicky Mecklenberg, a friend, was staying at the residence and was home at the time of the fire, he said. She was outside the structure when crews arrived.
Bostwick said crews used several hose lines to knock down the fire. Water to fight the fire was shuttled to the scene using a tanker truck from Cedar Falls Fire Rescue.
The residence sustained significant damage and is expected to be a total loss, Bostwick said.
Callback personnel including off-duty firefighters and public safety officers assisted with the fire extinguishment and overhaul of the residence, he said. Red Cross was called to assist the residents.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
