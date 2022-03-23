 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mobile food pantry visits Tama today

  • 0
Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley logo

WATERLOO -- The Northeast Iowa Food Bank will bring its mobile food pantry to Living Faith United Methodist Church in Tama from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. today. The mobile food pantry will visit Tama on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

food-bank-logo-2021

The NEIFB’s mobile food pantry program provides food to our under-served rural communities in Northeast Iowa. The mobile food pantry are held once a month and are hosted in churches, libraries, community centers, schools or other public central locations. The Northeast Iowa Food Bank provides a loaded truck of food that is then unloaded and distributed by local volunteer community members to those in need.

Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 3/16/22

Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls 

1 of 20
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sugar rush: Russia struggles with 'unjustified' price hikes and shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News