Mobile food pantry visits Tama today

WATERLOO -- The Northeast Iowa Food Bank will bring its mobile food pantry to Living Faith United Methodist Church in Tama from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. today. The mobile food pantry will visit Tama on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

The NEIFB’s mobile food pantry program provides food to our under-served rural communities in Northeast Iowa. The mobile food pantry are held once a month and are hosted in churches, libraries, community centers, schools or other public central locations. The Northeast Iowa Food Bank provides a loaded truck of food that is then unloaded and distributed by local volunteer community members to those in need.