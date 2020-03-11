Mobile barber shop legalized as Waterloo advocate looks on

DES MOINES — William Burt said his heart was racing, and he was holding back tears of joy.

Burt, a Waterloo man who became the face of a legislative movement, watched Tuesday as Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a bill legalizing mobile barbershops in Iowa.

Burt cuts hair at Gray’s Barber Shop in Waterloo, and has created a mobile barbershop he calls Kut Kings. His goal is to make the service a nonprofit so he can provide haircuts to Iowans in need across the state.

Reynolds invited Burt to participate in Tuesday’s bill-signing ceremony at the Iowa Capitol. With his mobile barbershop in the background, Burt stood next to Reynolds as she signed the bill and handed him the first pen she used.

“When I started this mission, I didn’t see myself being the voice that everyone is telling me that I am. I’m still having a hard time believing that I’m the voice for the state or for this mission,” Burt said. “But it’s been wonderful leading the mission. So I’m saying feed me to the wolves, and I’ll lead the pack. I feel good about that, not having the opportunity and then having to fight for it and we’re here today.”

Reynolds praised Burt for his determination and passion, and for making the most of a second chance in life.