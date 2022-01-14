MLK holiday shifts Monday trash collection; library closed

WATERLOO -- The city of Waterloo’s Public Works offices will be closed on Monday, for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Garbage routes from Monday, will be run on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The rest of the week will remain unaffected.

Recycling pick up will not be affected by the holiday. Christmas Tree Pick Up will resume picking up Monday and Tuesday’s routes trees on Tuesday. The rest of the week will be unaffected.

Direct questions to the Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4455.

The Waterloo Public Library is closed Monday for the holiday, reopening regular hours at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

