CEDAR FALLS — The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is partnering with the University of Northern Iowa’s Service and Leadership Council, and the Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley to host the fourth annual Martin Luther King Day of Service from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday in Maucker Union on UNI’s campus.
Participants are invited to help package food for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank that will be contributed toward their “Backpack Program.” The Backpack Program aims to provide meals for the 14,500 children who do not have stable meals over the weekend, with last year’s total reaching 128,000 backpacks of food.
The event is open to the public. Participants are asked to bring and donate at least one jar of peanut butter. For more information or to sign up for the 2019 National Day of Service, go to www.NortheastIowaFoodBank.org.
Also, the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley is involved in another service project Monday. Elementary age youths and their families are invited to attend a morning of service at Hope City Church, 118 High St., Waterloo. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. participants will take part in a variety of service projects for community agencies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.