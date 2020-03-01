Mixed-use buildings, residential listings heat up house market

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sheetz said the city so far this year has not received permit requests for mixed-use buildings like Waterloo has, but already has a fair share of its own in downtown and on College Hill, including River Place on State Street and Arabella on First and Washington streets.

“I think what this type of development offers is opportunity for interactions of uses,” Sheetz said. “Lots of communities have talked about ‘live, work, play,’ and when you have mixed-use you can have all of those in the same building or vicinity.”

“The year-end totals for Cedar Falls are very revealing,” said Mary Shileny, chief executive officer for the Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors.“The same number of homes sold each year since 2016, an average of 525. The change in the median sale price was up $44,500 from 2016. The average sale price was up $31,936 from 2016.”

Shileny said the days homes were on the market dropped from 58 to 49 for all sales and 53 to 43 in residential sales.

“These listings sold at 98% of their list price consistently, Shileny said.

Buyers preferred three-bedroom homes, with 1,053 sold in 2019.

Shileny advised sellers to have a quick moving plan in mind.