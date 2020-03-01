Mixed-use buildings, residential listings heat up house market

The housing market in the Cedar Valley has remained strong and steady over the last year, though a look at the statistics show some interesting anomalies.
Dick Robert, owner/broker with Cedar Falls Real Estate Co., has been analyzing and predicting housing market trends for decades. Last year, he predicted a 4% decrease in the number of detached single-family home sales in Cedar Falls. Instead, sales were up slightly. As for Waterloo, Robert expected a 3% decline. Instead sales were down 4.2%.
Robert’s market survey, which does not include town homes or condos, showed 898 homes were sold in 2018 in Waterloo. The number in 2019 was 861. In Cedar Falls sales increased from 509 in 2018 to 514 in 2019.
The average sale price in Waterloo went from $122,817 in 2018 to $126,126 in 2019, a 2.69% increase. Cedar Falls recorded a 3.85% increase from $226,891 in 2018 to $235,621 in 2019.
In January 2019, there were 304 homes listed for sale in Waterloo, compared to 246 this January. Cedar Falls had 150 homes on the market this January, up from 139 a year ago.
Robert pointed out 10% of homes listed in Cedar Falls were former rental properties, suggesting a soft rental market.
According to Noel Anderson, community planning and development director for the city of Waterloo, 55 new residences, including multi-family, were built in fiscal year 2018 with a valuation of $104.7 million. That number jumped to 314 in FY 2019, with a valuation of $142.26 million.
“That increase is mainly due to construction of multi-use buildings in and around downtown Waterloo, such as Grand Crossing (at Jefferson Street and Westfield Avenue),” Anderson said. “That is a trend nationwide. The younger generation tends to want to rent first before buying a home.
“Grand Crossing plans to expand, and the Art Bloc and the Masonic Temple project are under construction,” he said.
So far, in FY 2020, there are 26 new residences with a valuation of $31.73 million.
Anderson sees more development in the future.
“New subdivisions are in development. You see a lot on the south side of town, and we are hoping for more on the north side. Friendship Village is continuing to expand, as well as Audubon Park subdivision.”
Cedar Falls Community Development Director Stephanie Houk Sheetz said in Cedar Falls in fiscal year 2018, there were 115 new single-family homes built with a valuation of $28,949,644. In fiscal year 2019 there were 100 new homes with a value of $26,621,361. By the first half of fiscal year 2020, 56 new homes were slated at a valuation of $15,273,153.
“We are seeing most of the residential growth occurring to the west and southwest,” Sheetz said, “including Arbors, Prairie Winds, Prairie West and Wild Horse. We also have continued to have permits for Autumn Ridge, Heritage Hills and Pinnacle Prairie.”
Sheetz said the city so far this year has not received permit requests for mixed-use buildings like Waterloo has, but already has a fair share of its own in downtown and on College Hill, including River Place on State Street and Arabella on First and Washington streets.
“I think what this type of development offers is opportunity for interactions of uses,” Sheetz said. “Lots of communities have talked about ‘live, work, play,’ and when you have mixed-use you can have all of those in the same building or vicinity.”
“The year-end totals for Cedar Falls are very revealing,” said Mary Shileny, chief executive officer for the Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors.“The same number of homes sold each year since 2016, an average of 525. The change in the median sale price was up $44,500 from 2016. The average sale price was up $31,936 from 2016.”
Shileny said the days homes were on the market dropped from 58 to 49 for all sales and 53 to 43 in residential sales.
“These listings sold at 98% of their list price consistently, Shileny said.
Buyers preferred three-bedroom homes, with 1,053 sold in 2019.
Shileny advised sellers to have a quick moving plan in mind.
Shileny advised sellers to have a quick moving plan in mind.

"Houses are selling (for higher prices) in less time," she said. "If priced right, (a home) will be gone in less than 50 days."
“The simple rule of supply and demand creates an excellent market for new construction,” Shileny said. “Fifty-five new homes were built in 2019 with 16 for sale today. The Cedar Falls market is in a great position to leap into 2020.”
In Waterloo, the average sale price in 2019 was $130,667, with median sales at $118,450.
“This is an increase of $21,128 over the past five years,” Shileny said. “The price increase is reflective of a lower number of homes sold, and fewer homes on the market. The average days on the market for all classes of properties is just 40 days. The favorite style of homes sold are three-bedroom, with 631 out of 1,264 residential homes sold in 2019 in Waterloo.”
Three-bedroom homes are selling in an average of 36 days with an average of 97% of listing price.
Shileny said the market is hot in Waterloo.
“Nothing on the market priced right stays on the market more than two months. Homes are selling for more at an average of $21,128 higher, and there are just 165 residential properties active today.”
