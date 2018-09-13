Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Richard Kruse

Richard Kruse

MURRAY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a northern Iowa man died in an accident involving a tractor in eastern Nebraska.

The accident occurred Tuesday evening, about 3 miles southeast of Murray. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said the man became pinned between a tractor tire and a machine he was trying to attach to the tractor.

The sheriff's office said the man already was dead when deputies and medics arrived. He's been identified as Richard Kruse, 61, of McIntire.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Load comments