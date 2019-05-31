ST. LOUIS — Missouri's only abortion clinic may continue providing abortions for now, a St. Louis judge ruled Friday.
St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer on Friday granted Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region's request for a temporary restraining order that prevents the state from letting the clinic's license expire at midnight.
"Petitioner has demonstrated that immediate and irreparable injury will result if petitioner's license is allowed to expire," Stelzer wrote.
The ruling preserves the clinic's license at least until Tuesday, when a hearing on the clinic's request for a preliminary injunction will be held in St. Louis Circuit Court. That hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 4, Stelzer's order said.
A lawyer for the state's Department of Health and Senior Services could not immediately be reached Friday.
Stelzer's order comes a day after hearing arguments over the future of the state's only abortion clinic, and a week after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed one of the nation's strictest abortion laws. Activists on both sides protested Thursday and Friday. Police arrested sixteen abortion-rights advocates after a protest spilled into the Wainwright building downtown on Thursday. On Friday, anti-abortion activists gathered in front of Planned Parenthood's Central West End clinic.
Planned Parenthood sued the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Tuesday, alleging the state agency was illegally refusing to renew the St. Louis abortion clinic's yearly license until the department could complete an investigation into an unspecified patient complaint.
The legal fight stems from the state's Department of Health and Human Services' request to interview seven physicians, all of whom had worked at the clinic, as part of an investigation. Five of the doctors, who aren't employed by Planned Parenthood but come from local university medical programs to treat patients at the Central West End clinic, have refused to be interviewed as part of the state's investigation.
Planned Parenthood says it has no power to compel those doctors to speak to the department about the investigation, which began in April after a routine inspection a month earlier. The clinic said the March 11-13 inspection included interviews with doctors and staff and cited some "non-remarkable" deficiencies that the clinic says it corrected.
The inspection cited Planned Parenthood for the timing of a pelvic exam and the clinic's failure to ensure that the same doctor who provided an "informed consent visit" three days before an abortion was also the one performing it. The clinic says it submitted a correction plan as required.
A lawyer for DHSS argued Thursday that the doctors' refusal to be interviewed as part of the investigation is "unprecedented" and that the clinic has the burden of forcing the physicians to cooperate. He said it is common to seek interviews with people who work in health care facilities as part of the license renewal process.
A week ago, Parson signed a law prohibiting most abortions eight weeks into a pregnancy. The law takes effect Aug. 28.
