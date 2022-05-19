 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missionaries Jane and Larry Kies to speak in Dunkerton May 24

DUNKERTON -- Jane and Larry Kies, missionaries at Africa University, Mutare, Zimbabwe, will speak about their work at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 at the United Methodist Church in Dunkerton.

Their visit is sponsored by Mount Hope United Methodist Church in Waterloo and Grace United Methodist Church in Dunkerton. The public may attend. Cookies, lemonade and coffee will be served after the program.

The Kies are retiring and touring to thank congregations who have supported their work. A native of the Jesup area, Larry graduated from Don Bosco High School and from Iowa State University. He spent time with the Peace Corps and then began agricultural-related missionary work in Africa. He married Jane, daughter of British missionaries, who teaches English.

