Andrew J. Collins

 Photo courtesy Waterloo Police Department

WATERLOO -- Police confirmed they found a missing teenager they had asked the public for help finding.

Andrew J. Collins, 13, was located safely Wednesday, according to Waterloo Police.

Police say his mother called police at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday and said he was home, and police went to the home and verified he was there.

Collins was reported missing Aug. 4, according to police.

