Missing Waterloo man has been found safe

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was reported missing earlier this week has been located, according to police.
Steven Dale Parker, 64, who was described as homeless, was found safe and is receiving care, according to the police department.
Family members had reported Parker missing on Sunday, July 24.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
