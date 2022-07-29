 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missing Waterloo man has been found safe

Steven Dale Parker

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was reported missing earlier this week has been located, according to police.

Steven Dale Parker, 64, who was described as homeless, was found safe and is receiving care, according to the police department.

Family members had reported Parker missing on Sunday, July 24.

