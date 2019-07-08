{{featured_button_text}}
MARSHALLTOWN ---  The Marshalltown Police Department reported Monday that missing teenager Jazmin Reyes Raya, 18, was found deceased.

Police said her body was located about 10 a.m. Monday in a remote area of the Iowa River, about 500 yards northwest of the North Center Street bridge area. Police said there was no evidence or information that indicates criminal activity is connected to this missing person/death investigation.

The family of Raya, who was autistic, requests everyone honor and respect their privacy at this time.

She was last seen at approximately 7:50 p.m.  Friday in the area of North Fifth and Hughes streets in Marshalltown.

The Marshalltown Police Department has been assisted in the investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marshalltown Fire Department, Marshall County 911, Marshall County Crime Stoppers, Marshall County Emergency Management, Star 1 Search & Rescue, Story County Emergency Management, and private search and rescue dog team handlers.

