MARSHALLTOWN --- The Marshalltown Police Department reported Monday that missing teenager Jazmin Reyes Raya, 18, was found deceased.
Police said her body was located about 10 a.m. Monday in a remote area of the Iowa River, about 500 yards northwest of the North Center Street bridge area. Police said there was no evidence or information that indicates criminal activity is connected to this missing person/death investigation.
The family of Raya, who was autistic, requests everyone honor and respect their privacy at this time.
You have free articles remaining.
She was last seen at approximately 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of North Fifth and Hughes streets in Marshalltown.
The Marshalltown Police Department has been assisted in the investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marshalltown Fire Department, Marshall County 911, Marshall County Crime Stoppers, Marshall County Emergency Management, Star 1 Search & Rescue, Story County Emergency Management, and private search and rescue dog team handlers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.