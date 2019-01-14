ROME (AP) — Authorities are searching for a missing snowmobiler in southeast Iowa.
The Henry County Sheriff's Office learned just before 2 a.m. Monday that 25-year-old Spencer Adam, of Richland, was missing.
His snowmobile was found about an hour later west of Mount Pleasant, just south of the village of Rome.
