ROME (AP) — Authorities are searching for a missing snowmobiler in southeast Iowa.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office learned just before 2 a.m. Monday that 25-year-old Spencer Adam, of Richland, was missing.

His snowmobile was found about an hour later west of Mount Pleasant, just south of the village of Rome.

