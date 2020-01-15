You are the owner of this article.
Missing New Hampton man with autism located
Austin Stone

Austin Stone

Austin Stone

 PHOTO COURTESY OF NEW HAMPTON POLICE

NEW HAMPTON – A missing New Hampton man with autism has been located, according to the police department.

New Hampton police on Wednesday said 22-year-old Austin Stone had been found safe.

Stone had been missing since Saturday morning.

