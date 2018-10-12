MASON CITY -- A Mason City man reported missing Oct. 6 has been found safe in California, police say.
Alonzo Higgins, 27, contacted his family by phone Thursday and told them that he was in Los Angeles, Mason City police said in a release.
“Alonzo had traveled to Minneapolis, Minn., by bus, and then traveled to Los Angeles by plane,” police said in a statement. “Alonzo called from a homeless shelter and stated he was safe and sound.”
Los Angeles police assisted in the case by verifying his location and condition. Higgins was last seen by his family around Oct. 1.
Higgins' family members were making arrangements to reunite with him Friday, police said.
Mason City Police Sgt. Mike McKelvey previously said Higgins had gotten on a Minneapolis-bound Jefferson bus in Mason City Oct. 1, but police didn't know what happened to him after that.
Higgins wrote a note saying he was going to a church convention or seminar, but local and Minnesota church affiliates said they weren't hosting any events, McKelvey said, noting a second letter allegedly sent by Higgins expressed "some possible paranoid beliefs."
