MARSHALLTOWN — Police confirmed the body of a missing Marshalltown teenager has been found.
Corey Brown, 13, was found about 10:45 a.m. Sunday in a secluded are on the west side of Marshalltown, according to a Marshalltown Police Department Facebook post.
“At this time, there is no evidence or information that indicates criminal activity is connected to this missing person/death investigation. However, this is still an active investigation and all possible scenarios will be thoroughly investigated,” the post read.
Corey Brown reportedly ran away Tuesday night after a discussion with his parents. On Thursday, his family members pleaded with him to come home in an emotional news conference.
Police did not release information on time or cause of death.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.