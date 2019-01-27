Try 1 month for 99¢

MARSHALLTOWN — Police confirmed the body of a missing Marshalltown teenager has been found.

Corey Brown, 13, was found about 10:45 a.m. Sunday in a secluded are on the west side of Marshalltown, according to a Marshalltown Police Department Facebook post.

“At this time, there is no evidence or information that indicates criminal activity is connected to this missing person/death investigation. However, this is still an active investigation and all possible scenarios will be thoroughly investigated,” the post read.

Corey Brown reportedly ran away Tuesday night after a discussion with his parents. On Thursday, his family members pleaded with him to come home in an emotional news conference.

Police did not release information on time or cause of death.

Copy Editor/Staff Writer

General assignment reporter and columnist at The Courier

