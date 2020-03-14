You are the owner of this article.
Missing Evansdale man found safe in southwest Iowa
Fremont County Sheriff's Office

 Courtesy photo

EVANSDALE -- An 87-year-old Evansdale man who became disoriented on a road trip was found safe after a car accident in southwest Iowa.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office reported finding the man Friday in Sidney, some 270 miles away from his home. His name was not being released.

Sheriff's deputies learned the man's phone had been tracked to a rural area near Sidney and conducted a search using an aerial drone, K9 unit and a medical helicopter.

His vehicle, which had left the roadway and was stuck on a fence, was located around 4 a.m. Friday in town. The man was found about a block away from the crash scene and was transported to Grape Community Hospital, in Hamburg, where he was treated for minor injuries.

