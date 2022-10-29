Missing 4-year-old Fairbank boy found dead in pond

FAIRBANK — A 4-year-old boy who went missing from a home south of Fairbank was found dead late Friday night in a neighbor's pond.

The child was reportedly last seen at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the front yard of his residence in the 1400 block of 145th Street, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. That area is about eight miles southeast of Fairbank.

At approximately 5:05 p.m., the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the disappearance. Multiple agencies responded to assist. An extensive search was conducted of the residence, property, surrounding fields, ditches, structures and ponds.

Around 11:40 p.m., the child's body was discovered in the neighboring pond.

The investigation is ongoing, however no foul play is suspected. An autopsy will be conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner's office.

Other agencies participating in the investigation along with the sheriff’s department include fire departments from Fairbank, Hazelton, Jesup, Independence and Rowley as well as the Independence police, Buchanan County Department of Emergency Management, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and Iowa State Patrol.