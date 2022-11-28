'Miracle on 34th Street' brings holiday season to Cedar Falls Community Theatre stage

CEDAR FALLS — When “Miracle on 34th Street” first appeared in movie theaters in 1947, the post-World War II comedy-drama became an audience favorite. A touching tale about a department store Santa and a child’s belief in him melted even the most Scrooge-like of hearts.

The Cedar Falls Community Theatre is bringing the Christmas classic to the Oster Regent Theatre stage for performances Dec. 2-11.

“We are staying true to the original story and the time period. It’s a lovely, classic story about believing in things that don’t always need proof that they exist. You can take a leap of faith and simply believe,” said Kristin Teig Torres, who is co-directing the show with William Dawson.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

“CFCT has never done this show before, and it was about time to give it a go. It’s been a great experience,” Teig Torres said. “The show speaks to really remembering what is at the heart of the holiday season and making sure you are turning toward people with kindness and caring, and helping out your fellow human.”

“I’s such a magical story. We want our audiences to step into that with us and be swept away by the story,” she said.

In the production, Kris Kringle, played by veteran actor Rick Johnson, gets a job working as Santa at Macy’s department store. He exudes good will and stirs things up when he sends customers to other stores to fulfill their children’s Christmas wishes. Event director Doris Walker (Christine Dornbusch) decides to fire him, especially after he tells her daughter Susan (Jennieah Thompson) that he is the real Santa.

Through a series of events, Kringle’s generosity and kind-heartedness lands him in the middle of a court competency hearing, defended by lawyer Fred Gailey (Jeffrey Hansen). The court confirms Kringle is the true Santa, allowing Susan and other children to believe in miracles.

“We have 27 cast members, which is definitely a large show for us. The youngest cast member is five and the oldest is in their 70’s, so it spans multiple generations. We have some veteran performers who have been seen on area stages, and several who are making their debuts,” Teig Torres said.

Some actors will portray multiple characters. Cast members include Illianna Albright, Jayda Baumhover, Ryan Black, Aster Marie Burns, Jacob Alexander Burns, Evalie Charlton, Laurell Dennis, Madison Diesburg, Dennis Downs, Norma Edsill, Henry Edsill, Jana Garcia, Amba Gill, Tony John, Jim Katcher, Sam Potter, Brittany Roen, Mark Smith, Kimberly Sommermeyer, Lukas Sommermeyer, Karsten Sommermeyer, Crystal Spencer and Emma Wolff.

Holiday music will be featured in the show, and several vocalists will perform carols, Teig Torres said, “interspersed throughout to add a touch of holiday fun.”

The stage set is minimalistic and supported by projections. “We have to create different worlds for all of the locations, so we’re letting the characters tell the story. We will have a gorgeous Santa’s throne.”

Lighting, projections and sound designer is Thomas P. White.

The box office is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before each show. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students, available at the box office from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before each show, by calling (319) 277-5283 or online at www.mycfct.org.