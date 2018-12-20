CHARLES CITY -- An SUV struck a Charles City home in an accident Wednesday afternoon.
Charles City Police said the Dodge Durange was driven by Hilda Chapman-Kolheim, 49, of Mason City. Police said that at about 1:15 p.m., she was turning off of South Main Street onto Seventh Street when she lost control and struck a house in the 1000 block of South Main Street.
She suffered minor injuries, and refused transport to the hospital. The damage to the home was estimated at $1,000. Chapman-Kolheim was ticketed for failure to maintain control.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.