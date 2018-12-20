Try 1 month for 99¢
121918ho-suv-house

A woman lost control of her vehicle Wednesday and drove into this house in the 1000block of South Main Street in Charles City.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CHARLES CITY POLICE

CHARLES CITY -- An SUV struck a Charles City home in an accident Wednesday afternoon.

Charles City Police said the Dodge Durange was driven by Hilda Chapman-Kolheim, 49, of Mason City. Police said that at about 1:15 p.m., she was turning off of South Main Street onto Seventh Street when she lost control and struck a house in the 1000 block of South Main Street.

She suffered minor injuries, and refused transport to the hospital. The damage to the home was estimated at $1,000. Chapman-Kolheim was ticketed for failure to maintain control.

