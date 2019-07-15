WATERLOO – At least four people were taken to the hospital in a four-vehicle crash involving a Metropolitan Transit Authority bus Monday afternoon.
Emergency workers said two people from the bus and two people from another vehicle were transported, but none of the injuries appeared to be serious.
The rear-end chain reaction crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday on East Ridgeway Avenue near the intersection with Bethel Street.
