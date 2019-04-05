EVANSDALE – No serious injuries were reported when a pickup truck crashed into a school bus that was stopped at a railroad crossing Friday morning.
The collision happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Dubuque Road just west of the Evans Road intersection. Both vehicles were headed toward Waterloo.
No students were on the bus at the time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.