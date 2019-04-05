{{featured_button_text}}

EVANSDALE – No serious injuries were reported when a pickup truck crashed into a school bus that was stopped at a railroad crossing Friday morning.

The collision happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Dubuque Road just west of the Evans Road intersection. Both vehicles were headed toward Waterloo.

No students were on the bus at the time.

