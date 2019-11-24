{{featured_button_text}}

LATIMER -- A woman was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 Saturday near Latimer.

The woman was identified as Alyssa Porter, 23, of Hastings, Minn. The injured were identified as Clayton Hjelmeland, 31, of Harmony, Minn., the driver of the other vehicle, and Jet Jacobs, 23, of Ames. The two injured were transported to Franklin General Hospital in Hampton.

The crash was reported about 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes near mile marker 165.

Troopers said Hjelmeland was driving a pickup truck south when he hit an icy patch on the road causing him to cross the median and into the pach of Porter, who was driving northbound in an SUV. Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assisting at the scene was the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the Hampton Fire/EMS, the Iowa Department of Transportation, and Latimer and Coulter Fire/EMS,

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments