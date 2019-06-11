WAVERLY – A Minnesota woman was injured when she was thrown from her motorcycle during a crash outside of Waverly on Tuesday.
Medics took Sandra Howe, 55, of North Mankato, to Waverly Hospital by ambulance, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Howe was riding her 2002 BMW south on Highway 218 when she apparently lost control near mile marker 198 shortly before 9 a.m. Her motorcycle entered the median and rolled a number of times.
In addition to the Iowa State Patrol, crews from the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and Waverly Ambulance and Fire assisted.
