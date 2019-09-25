WINNESHIEK COUNTY -- A Minnesota man had to be cut out of his vehicle but sustained no injuries after deputies say he rolled a tractor-trailer loaded with corn in northeast Iowa.
Tyler Stork, 35, of Harmony, Minn., was southbound on County Road V64 in Winneshiek County with a 2015 Volvo semi tractor-trailer full of corn when his vehicle left the roadway, entered the south ditch and rolled onto its passenger side, according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say the driver's compartment was "crushed," according to a release, and Stork was pinned in the cab.
You have free articles remaining.
Emergency personnel used the Jaws of Life and a saw to cut the roof of the cab and free Stork. He did not need an ambulance, according to deputies.
Stork was cited for failure to maintain control.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.