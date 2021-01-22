Minnesota man injured in tanker crash near Tripoli

TRIPOLI – One person was flown to a hospital following a crash involving a semi tanker and a dump truck Friday morning.

The collision happened shortly after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and 160th Street west of Tripoli, and the crash closed down the highway for four hours.

A tanker semi driven by Gregory Korfe, 64 of Long Prairie, Minn., was traveling north on Highway 63 and when he allegedly rear-ended dump truck pulling a dump trailer driven by Mark Ackerson, 57 of Sumner, according to the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.

Korfe was flown to a hospital in Rochester, Minn., by AirCare.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Tripoli Fire Department, Tripoli Ambulance, Frederika Fire Department, Frederika First Responders, Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa State Patrol and Rasmusson’s Towing.

