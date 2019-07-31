DECORAH -- A Minnesota man was transported to the hospital following a motorcycle crash with a deer Tuesday morning.
Dustin E. Heiller, 37, of Brownsville, Minn., was transported to the Winneshiek Medical Center following the crash, reported about 4:30 a.m. on Highway 52.
Heiller was operating a Honda Superhawk motorcycle northbound on Highway 52 when he struck a deer in the roadway.
No further details were released by the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the crash, but officials said the injuries were serious. The motorcycle sustained $6,000 in damage.
