MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An 11-year-old boy who was overcome by fumes at a western Minnesota grain silo has died, becoming the third victim to die from the farm accident that claimed his father and uncle, authorities said.

Alex Boesl was pronounced dead on Friday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The boy had been hospitalized at Children's Hospital of Minneapolis since breathing in the silage gas last Saturday.

The boy's father, 47-year-old Curt Boesl, and uncle, 49-year-old Steven Boesl, also died.

Authorities say Curt Boesl and his son Alex were working on top of the silo near Millerville when they apparently were overcome by fumes. Steven Boesl tried to rescue his brother and nephew and also was overcome.

By the time deputies arrived, all three were unconscious. Emergency responders removed the three from the silo.

Ambulance personnel declared Steven Boesl dead at the scene. Curt Boesl died Sunday morning.

Community members in Millerville, a town of about 100 residents, have rallied around the Boesl families. A GoFundMe account set up to be split between the two families had raised more than $65,000 from about 800 donors as of Friday night, the Star Tribune reported.

