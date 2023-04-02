WATERLOO — A busy intersection just south of downtown will be reconstructed as a roundabout with the aim of improving safety for motorists.

Work begins Monday on a mini-roundabout at West Ninth and South streets, just off of U.S. Highway 218 near the Kwik Star. This type of roadway is smaller than a normal roundabout and will fit within the current intersection. It will be the first mini-roundabout in Waterloo.

The construction will impact traffic patterns in the area. A signed detour will direct drivers around the road work.

In December 2020, the city received a Traffic Safety Improvement Program grant of $377,000 from the Iowa Department of Transportation for improving the safety of the intersection. In January, the City Council approved a $523,353 bid from Lodge Construction Inc. of Clarksville on the project.

The total project cost is estimated at $526,000. The city’s cost is about $150,000, according to Mohammad Elahi, traffic operations interim director.

Elahi said the intersection is a “high crash location.”

“In a five-year period, there were 27 accidents which included 10 injury accidents,” he said in an email. “Almost all of the crashes were right-angle crashes with drivers running the stop signs. (The roundabout) can eliminate almost all of these dangerous right-angle collisions.”

The roundabout is being engineered by Shive-Hattery of Cedar Rapids. A PowerPoint presented to the council by the firm in February 2022 showed the number of large semi trailers using the intersection as very low — about 0.72% of all traffic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The number of total vehicles per day was listed as 9,010.

Elahi said the center island and corners of the mini-roundabout are designed to have colored concrete truck aprons. They are used to compensate for the shorter path that rear wheels use as a vehicle goes around a corner.

According to the study by Shive-Hattery, Elahi noted, there are no expected traffic complications for vehicles coming off of U.S. Highway 218 once the mini-roundabout is in place.

Construction is expected to last until Sept. 1.

