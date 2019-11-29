WATERLOO -- Two metro areas in Wisconsin are now worse places to live for African-American residents than the Cedar Valley. But residents should take it with a grain of salt -- the numbers are still pretty dismal.
The latest annual list from the financial website 24/7 Wall St. shows the metropolitan area that encompasses Waterloo and Cedar Falls has slipped to No. 3 among the site's "Worst Cities for Black Americans," according to the 2019 report released earlier this month.
The new No. 1 for 2019? Milwaukee and its surrounding suburbs, according to 24/7 (it was No. 2 in 2018). Racine, Wis., is now No. 2 (and was No. 3 last year). Both cities have a lower median income and lower home ownership rates for their black residents than the Cedar Valley.
"The Cedar Valley is working hard to write our historical narrative of being a community that cares and embraces all people," Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said in a statement to The Courier after the rankings were announced. "Whether it’s a ranking of first or last, we have to build a better community for all."
Minneapolis/St. Paul stayed at No. 4 on the list, while Danville, Ill., jumped into the top 5 after finding itself at No. 13 last year.
U.S. Census data that 24/7 quotes from this year haven't changed from February, when The Courier took a look at the claims made in the study, cross-referencing with the newest data available from 2017.
"For me, I don't need to be reminded each year what our standing is -- I don't need an article to confirm what we in this community live with daily," said Debra Hodges-Harmon, business engagement team lead at Cedar Valley Iowa WORKS. "Even before we knew of the article last year, there was work that was being done."
Hodges-Harmon echoed others in saying the Cedar Valley has struggled with racism baked into everything from housing to employment and criminal justice practices to suspension rates. But there was a silver lining to the 24/7 study: She said it's something to point to for nonprofits and other organizations looking to start up new programs or apply for grants to attack those problems.
"That's our reality, and it's been our reality for a long time," she said. "But we can take that negative and turn it into a positive for our community."
24/7 said in its 2018 study -- when the Cedar Valley was the No. 1 worst place to be black -- that it was culling data from 2016. This year's study takes into account data for 2017, the last year available from the Census, Bureau of Justice Statistics and the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention.
But even though the numbers are two years old, 2017 was still a better year than 2016.
The Waterloo/Cedar Falls Metropolitan Statistical Area has 12,074 black residents, or around 7.1% of the population. In Waterloo, the population is 15.6% black, more in line with the national black population of 13.4%. 24/7's studies only assess metro areas with a black population of 5% or greater.
That percentage hasn't changed from 2016 to 2017. But other numbers are better: Black median income went up by about $2,000, from $25,897 to $27,811, and now is at around 49% of the white median income -- still less than half of whites' income, but better than the 46.8% it was at in 2016.
Black unemployment has also dropped from 2016 to 2017 from 23.9% to 19.7%, compared to the same year-over-year unemployment drop for whites of 4.4% to 4%. But that's still a fifth of all black Cedar Valley residents who can't find work.
And the disparity remains worse here: In the U.S., the gap in 2017 was 11.9% black unemployment to 5.5% white unemployment -- meaning, in the Cedar Valley, more white people are employed than the national rate, but fewer black people are.
Home ownership has also grown a bit -- in 2017, 34.4% of African-American residents owned a home in the Cedar Valley, compared with 32.8% in 2016. That's a reversal of the trend of white home ownership, which dropped slightly from 73.2% in 2016 to 72.3% in 2017.
More than 93 percent of white residents in the metro area had a high school diploma in 2017. Black residents, by contrast, are graduating high school at a rate of just 80 percent. Nationwide, the white-black diploma gap is 89.3% to 84.9%, and 24/7 called the disparity here "one of the largest gaps in the country."
If there's good news, it's that community leaders have begun to take notice of the disparities.
In a recent 4-3 vote, Waterloo became the first city in Iowa to adopt a "ban the box" employment policy, which supporters contend will help people who have served time for criminal offenses be better able to find appropriate employment, preventing recidivism.
The ordinance prevents both public and private employers from having a question about previous criminal history on an initial job application, while those employing 15 or more workers are not allowed to ask about criminal records until making a conditional job offer. Employers can still conduct criminal background checks and rescind job offers for legitimate business reasons.
In August, Hart declared a "We Move Forward Day," an acknowledgement of the white-black disparities and a commitment with other community members to act upon them.
"We have work to do," said the Rev. Mary Robinson during that August meeting. "But the first piece of work is acknowledging that we matter to you, that we are valued, that everyone here in the Cedar Valley is valued."
Hart said in a recent statement that work began long before the 24/7 report.
"Since becoming Mayor, I have seen efforts to improve this community even before the report -- from neighborhood revitalization, increase of African American entrepreneurs downtown, the changing face of African American leadership, to lowering of the unemployment rates," Hart said. "But there is still so much work yet to be done."
Pastors also approached the Cedar Falls City Council in June, asking for more to be done in that city as well.
"I like how consistent we are about our strengths. The Wall Street 24/7 report demonstrates that we have a consistent weakness that needs to be addressed," said the Rev. David Kivett of Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church. "This is not a Waterloo problem; this is a Cedar Valley problem."
Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown said at that time the Cedar Falls Human Rights Committee would "ramp up their efforts."
Private employers, economic development organization Grow Cedar Valley and Waterloo Community Schools also began weighing in publicly on the problem, holding economic forums and business roundtables related directly to issues brought up in the study.
"Waterloo-Cedar Falls must stay on top of this by getting past the bruise to our community ego and should consider even more aggressive outreach," wrote Gary Kroeger, a Cedar Valley business owner, in a Facebook post last week when the latest numbers came out. "Turning talk into action is essential."
It's progress Mayor Hart said in October has been a long time coming.
“For years, you had one group saying one thing and another saying another, and people would walk away from each other,” Hart said in an October Courier article. “I’ve been proud to see people around the community stand up and say, ‘What can we do to make a difference? What can we do to solve the challenges?’”
He said recently that he's seen those people, from "all sectors of our community," come together to find solutions.
"Defeating historical and systematic barriers is bigger than any one person because it takes an entire community," Hart said. "We are meeting that challenge and will continue."
And that gives Hodges-Harmon hope.
"We have to be hopeful. You have to have some hope that, if nothing else, it's been identified and people are talking," she said. "I would hope people are having authentic conversations and being bold in our intentions of how we want to change our community."
Here's 24/7 Wall St.'s full 2019 ranking, using 2017 data:
15. Erie, Pennsylvania: 6.8% black, median income 45.5% of white, unemployment 13.5% to 5.8% white, home ownership 29.3% to 69.6% white.
14. Atlantic City and Hammonton, New Jersey: 14.3% black, median income 47.3% of white, unemployment 16.2% to 9.5% white, home ownership 39.2% to 76% white.
13. Jackson, Michigan: 8.2% black, median income 41.3% of white, unemployment 18% to 7% white, home ownership 35.4% to 76% white.
12. Kankakee, Illinois: 15.1% black, median income 47% of white, unemployment 17.3% to 5.7% white, home ownership 33.1% to 75% white.
11. Syracuse, New York: 8% black, median income 50.6% of white, unemployment 15.1% to 5.7% white, home ownership 27.6% to 72.3% white.
10. Rochester, New York: 10.9% black, median income 48.4% of white, unemployment 14.8% to 5% white, home ownership 31.9% to 72.8% white.
9. Springfield, Illinois: 11.9% black, median income 42% of white, unemployment 16.4% to 5.5% white, home ownership 31.6% to 75.2% white.
8. Rockford, Illinois: 10.7% black, median income 49.7% of white, unemployment 23.8% to 7.7% white, home ownership 31.6% to 73.1% white.
7. Peoria, Illinois: 9.1% black, median income 46.4% of white, unemployment 18.1% to 5.5% white, home ownership 32.6% to 76.1% white.
6. Niles and Benton Harbor, Michigan: 14.6% black, median income 45.2% of white, unemployment 17.4% to 5.6% white, home ownership 35.7% to 75.6% white.
5. Danville, Illinois: 13.9% black, median income 49.2% of white, unemployment 18.8% to 6.9% white, home ownership 31.7% to 75.8% white.
4. Minneapolis and St. Paul and Bloomington, Minnesota: 7.9% black, median income 43.4% of white, unemployment 10.3% to 3.6% white, home ownership 25.4% to 75.3% white.
3. Waterloo and Cedar Falls, Iowa: 7.1% black, median income 49.2% of white, unemployment 19.7% to 4% white, home ownership 34.4% to 72.3% white.
2. Racine, Wisconsin: 10.7% black, median income 43.4% of white, unemployment 13.1% to 5.1% white, home ownership 30.6% to 74.8% white.
1. Milwaukee and Waukesha and West Allis, Wisconsin: 16.4% black, median income 43.8% of white, unemployment 13.8% to 3.9% white, home ownership 27.8% to 68.2% white.
