CEDAR FALLS — Millisa Tierney can’t walk down NewAldaya Lifescape’s popular Main Street without being frequently waylaid by residents and staff. While the chief executive officer is busy, she loves pausing to chat or simply say “hi.” Connecting with people is an important way to keep her finger on the retirement community’s pulse.

Lately those walks have more meaning for Tierney. Earlier in April, she announced her pending retirement from NewAldaya. After 31 years, she will step down at year’s end.

“It’s a big decision, and it actually took a long time to get there. It’s been a process, and I counseled with colleagues, friends, family and the board president in making my decision,” said Tierney. She considered retiring in 2021, but shelved the idea when the pandemic dealt such a heavy blow to senior living centers across the nation, including NewAldaya.

Now she’s ready to transition into retirement with plans to use her experience and knowledge as a consultant for other senior-related organizations. She also wants to spend more time with her family and remain physically active.

The NewAldaya Lifescapes board of directors has hired The Deffet Group executive search firm to conduct a nationwide effort to recruit new CEO. The process is expected to take four to six months to complete, with the new CEO working alongside Tierney for a short time before she formally retires Dec. 31.

Founded more than 60 years ago by a group of seven Lutheran churches in the Cedar Valley, today NewAldaya serves a diverse community of residents and families with a wide variety of ethnic and religious backgrounds.

Tierney is known for making bold moves during her tenure. Under her leadership, Cedar Falls Lutheran Home successfully transitioned from a traditional nursing home into state-of-the-art facilities offering a continuum of care at all levels from independent living to long-term care and memory care.

“It was a paradigm shift,” Tierney acknowledged. “Everyone has a little fear, but to really change an organization and make it a leader in the field, we have to think as visionaries. What are we wanting, needing, lacking? As we began the process, we listened and heard from people who said, ‘I don’t feel like I’m 80. I don’t want to lose my joy for life.’ How do we recreate spaces that relate to what people want their lives to look like?”

The residential care facility transitioned into certified assisted living. Tierney also oversaw construction of a dedicated Memory Care House that offers individualized care for residents in a home-like setting.

The 14,000-square-foot Main Street was the first of its kind when it opened, emulating a real Main Street and offering residents such familiar amenities as shopping, dining, a pub, entertainment, an indoor park, hair salon and wellness center in an interior mall-like setting.

Tierney confessed that challenges motivate her.

“How can we do things, not just differently, but better? It’s not in everyone’s comfort zone, under their angel wings,” she said. “You have to plan well and execute well, and then you gain confidence.

“Yes, you could stumble and fall. You get back up and have Plan B or C. If you have a great idea that you can get 70% right, you can make it grow.”

She gathered staff and board members together for “bubble-up meetings. We’d ask, ‘If you could do anything, create anything at NewAldaya, what would it be, how would you bring it to fruition?’ Ideas would bubble up and gathering that input allowed us to learn so much and build better,” Tierney explained.

Tierney originally came to the Cedar Valley Lutheran Home 31 years ago as director of nursing.

“I intended to stay two years because that’s the average nursing directors lasted at the time. But there was always a reason to stay. It fed my need for improvement and testing the limits of how good we could be.”

She held the post for 10 years before moving into administration and, later, taking on CEO role. In 2016, she was awarded the Francis Lackner Award, the highest honor awarded by LeadingAge Iowa, an association representing non-profit aging service providers. She has been an advocate for the profession and older adults at the local, state, regional and federal level through her board service for LeadingAge Iowa.

Tierney has lead another paradigm shift for NewAldaya, the development and construction of single-family detached homes, The Terraces at West Glen. The unique initiative provides high-quality homes with customizable features in an independent neighborhood setting in Cedar Falls, built by Peters Construction.

“The key is life – people like having a lifestyle experience. They love the Mid-century Modern design, the quality, thoughtful designs, the locale with its rolling terrain, and that it’s not cookie cutter,” Tierney said.

Inquiries regarding the CEO position may be directed to info@deffetgroup.com or by calling The Deffet Group at (740) 666-7600.

Thoughtful design concepts at The Terraces at West Glen 6115635e13199.image.jpg 611563521d076.image.jpg 072022bp-GOH-Keagle-05.jpg 072022bp-GOH-Keagle-08.jpg 072022bp-GOH-Keagle-03.jpg 072022bp-GOH-Keagle-06.jpg 072022bp-GOH-Keagle-07.jpg 072022bp-GOH-Keagle-04.jpg 072022bp-GOH-Keagle-01.jpg 072022bp-GOH-Keagle-02.jpg