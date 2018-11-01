WATERLOO — More than 100 soldiers from Waterloo’s National Guard post are returning from a year-long deployment.
They will be welcomed Friday with a ceremony at the Waterloo Army Aviation Support Facility, 2245 W. Big Rock Road. The public is welcome to attend.
A total of 390 Iowa National Guard soldiers from the 248th Aviation Support Battalion are coming back from deployments in the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia, including Afghanistan, Iraq and other countries. The majority of the soldiers from Waterloo were deployed in Kuwait, said Lt. Col. Mike Wunn, Iowa National Guard public affairs officer.
The 248th Aviation Support Battalion soldiers are aircraft maintainers, test pilots and logistical support personnel.
It was the largest single-unit deployment of the Iowa National Guard since 2010 when the brigade returned from Afghanistan, Wunn said.
Most of the soldiers have been home a month so far, so the ceremony is to honor their service during the deployment.
“We’re just now doing their homecoming ceremony because of the way that they came back,” Wunn said. “They didn’t come back as one unit, they came back individually.”
There are more Iowa National Guard units currently deployed around the world.
“We have about 200 Iowa National Guard members who are currently deployed,” Wunn said. No Iowa National Guard members at this time are expected to join the force of 5,000 to be deployed to the nation’s southern border.
The ceremony will be held in conjunction with celebrations in Davenport, Muscatine and Boone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.