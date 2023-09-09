WATERLOO — Volunteers are needed for a 45-hour vigil commemorating the 45 members of the U.S. military from Black Hawk County who died during the Vietnam War. The vigil will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday and 15 volunteers are needed for three-hour shifts. Those interested in volunteering can contact Craig White at (319) 215-7104.
Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
A turtle has ended her years-long journey from Wales to the Gulf of Mexico, Congress is looking at the NFL's gambling policy as the new season has started, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
Tally, a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, is nearing the end of her years-long journey home from the shores of Wales to the warm waters of the Gulf o…
The NFL season kicks off Thursday night with the Detroit Lions taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. While you might not think of sports as not ne…
When hurricanes hit land and cause widespread devastation, there seems to be little coverage of what goes on underwater.
As the country marks the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the death toll continues to climb. The New York City Fire Department added 43 n…
Two builders in China were arrested for demolishing a part of the Great Wall of China to create a short-cut for their work. A 38-year-old and …
The piano that Freddie Mercury composed “Bohemian Rhapsody” on has sold for nearly 2 million euros. Hundreds of items belonging to the Queen f…
Ocean exploration is a fascinating field which keeps surprising scientists with its vastness and ever-changing variety of organic life that re…
You’re watching a rare peek at a critically endangered Bornean orangutan as she cuddles with her newborn baby. 40-year-old Sarikei was spotted…
The U.S. government has shelled out a reported $22 million for development of clothing that can track record audio, video, and geolocation dat…
Mexico’s Supreme Court has ordered that abortion be removed from the federal penal code. The court found that national laws prohibiting the pr…
Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden’s hippo Tucker is a surprisingly well-behaved dental patient!