WATERLOO -- Fallen and missing service members from the Vietnam conflict are always remembered by their comrades.
Waterloo’s Paramount Park is hosting the Black Hawk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Vigil from Friday through Sunday.
“Years ago a group of Vietnam vets started the vigil, and all of the sudden it fell off,” said Black Hawk County Supervisor Craig White, a Vietnam veteran. “It’s in honor of the 45 guys that gave up their lives for us.”
The vigil began when the county memorial was erected in the mid-1980s. After a hiatus of several years, White revived the vigil in 2015. Veterans of later conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan also have helped.
“It was a different type of time during the Vietnam conflict, and we weren’t appreciated when we came home,” White said. “We’re finally getting appreciated now that we’re getting older.”
Remembering those that didn’t make it home is a good way to appreciate those that served, White said.
“Usually over the weekend over a 100 will stop by at least,” White said. “Every hour we’ll light one of the candles in honor of the guys in Vietnam that gave their lives for our country.”
White served 16 months in Vietnam.
“That’s 45 guys from Black Hawk County. Think about that: 58,000 were killed in Vietnam, so I think Black Hawk County did more than their share,” White said.
Everyone is welcome to come to the vigil to pay their respect.
The county Vietnam memorial, a black monolith designed by Vietnam veteran R.J. Lundgren of Hudson, bears the names of all Black Hawk County residents killed in Vietnam and two more listed as missing in action, pilots Richard Ayers of Waterloo and Bill Whitford of Cedar Falls.
Whitford holds a special place in White’s heart because when he came back from Vietnam he received a POW bracelet with Whitford’s name on it.
“His dad was a baseball coach up at UNI for years,” White said. “He was shot down on my 21st birthday.”
Veteran’s organizations around Black Hawk County contributed to putting the vigil on.
Amvet Post 19, American Legion Post 730, Evansdale Amvets post 31 and others helped.
Paramount Park is in front of the Courier building at 100 E. Fourth St. The vigil ends at noon Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Not "president" Tweeety Bonespur's preferred soldiers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.