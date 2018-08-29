CEDAR FALLS — Every veteran went on “hikes” in the military. On Sept. 22, local veterans can hike a few more miles to raise funds to prevent suicide and encourage esprit de corps.
Irreverent Warriors — a national nonprofit that brings veterans together using humor and camaraderie to prevent veteran suicide and reduce the effects of PTSD — and local veteran Nick Pedersen are organizing a “silkie hike.”
In military parlance, silkies are the short green shorts the hikers are encouraged to wear, along with an olive drab T-shirt.
“A silkie hike is a chance to raise funds for a suicide hotline. It’s also a way for veterans to reach out to one another and create a network or support system,” said Pedersen. “A lot of veterans, when they get done with their active duty tour, they come back home, they don’t have the same friends they used to. They’ve changed.”
Similar hikes have been held across the country.
“We have a saying that you suffer together, you grow together, and doing a hump (hike) is one way we all suffer together,” Pedersen said.
The event will include T-shirt sales and raffles to raise money for suicide hotlines and the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Office.
The 9.5 mile hike will start at 9 a.m. at Urban Pie in downtown Cedar Falls and head up First Street to the Wild Hare American Bar & Grill, 2512 White Tail Drive, and stop for an hour. A long stretch follows around Pheasant Ridge Golf Course to Birdsall Park, where participants will grill with the VFW, AMVETS and the American Legion. Hikers then head down Hudson Road to the Social House on College Hill, down Main Street to the bike trail, to Mulligans and to Veterans Memorial Park.
At Veterans Memorial Park the group will work out, then head back to Urban Pie.
Local ROTC programs and Chad’s Pizza will help with the food.
Some hikers will carry 22 kilograms of weight to represent the 22 military suicides that occur every day.
“Everybody always hears about the 22 a day,” said Kevin Dill, Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs executive director. “They figured out that ... 14 of those 22 never reached out to a VA office or anybody, so we’re trying to find the 14.”
If one those 14 participates, it could save a life, Dill said.
The hike is for veterans, reservists and active duty only. There is no cost, but registration is required. Pedersen encourages participants to bring $25 for a shirt and a couple of drinks.
Donations toward the hike can be sent to the Black Hawk County Veterans Office. The group is looking for more sponsors.
“I have a lot of friends and family that want to participate in the hike, and unfortunately they did not serve so we do not want them to come. But that doesn’t mean they can’t go to the bars that we go to or the restaurants that we stop at. They’re happily invited to go to those,” Pedersen said.
