WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College student and U.S. Army veteran Devon Schwering feels discarded.
He served his country from July 2009 to August 2014 and was medically retired due to hearing loss, a shoulder injury and post-traumatic stress disorder.
“I’m a broken toy to the United States Army,” Schwering said. “I was injured in Afghanistan.”
He participated in the Wounded Warrior Project at Fort Leonardwood, Mo., which helps service members adjust to life after injuries, before coming to Iowa.
“It’s still a struggle,” he said.
Receiving a military medical retirement took Schwering almost two years. He worked for a while before enrolling in HCC’s industrial automation program.
Transitioning to school was difficult, but Robin Knight, HCC’s veterans service coordinator, worked with Schwering through car and money troubles to help him stay the course.
“Without Robin, I was honestly going to leave school,” Schwering said.
Schwering said he misses the camaraderie of military life. He’s kept a military-style haircut but has grown a beard since his discharge. He’s one in a long family line who served during an overseas conflict.
For a lot of veterans, the switch from service member to civilian is trying.
In the Cedar Valley, Kris Jones and other veterans try to work with former service members at a monthly Coffee and Camaraderie meeting. The next one is 9 a.m. April 13 at Clark and Associates Prosthetics, 527 Park Lane.
Jones served in the United States Marines in the first Gulf War and had difficulty adjusting to civilian life. He regrets not seeking help through that process.
“I was a mess, and I’m still a mess, and I’m still trying to transition. ... I’ve been exposed to war. Nobody was around for me to talk to. No one was around to understand how I was doing.”
Because of that, he’s created a network for service members coming home. Coffee is the medium, camaraderie is the purpose.
“Just as long as I can serve a purpose I can be productive and comfortable with myself,” Jones said.
“Making that transition is a challenge for any military member, regardless, because you’re going from a structured atmosphere, whether you’re enlisted or officer, you know your place,” said Chiquita Loveless, a U.S. Navy veteran who runs the University of Northern Iowa Veterans Association.
Loveless encourages veterans to come UNI and use their GI Bill benefits. For more than a year, she has worked with student veterans and watched them grow.
Loveless’ office is on the second level of the campus’ Maucker Union. It’s a cozy environment, with several couches, a table and a variety of cooking appliances. The walls are adorned with recruiting posters usually seen on military bases and recruitment offices.
“This is a safe space for them,” Loveless said.
She describes it as a barber or beauty shop, where people talk freely and comfortably.
“Some still need some nurturing,” said Loveless, who also is UNI’s military and student veteran service coordinator. “I’m glad that I’m in this place in the capacity right now to be able to help them.”
Rank isn’t often mentioned at the Veterans Association, but students recognize Loveless’ authority — she’s a retired warrant officer — and know she has their back, she said.
“I’ve heard some say out there, ‘Chiquita walks with a big stick (and) if something’s not right to go tell her and she’ll help fix it,’” Loveless said.
Loveless works with a lot of individual veterans who need attention. Many have anxiety issues. “Some are just really learning about themselves,” she said.
She tries to provide a familiar military structure while also providing guidance.
“Everyone speaks the same language — GI Bill, VA, VA Hospital,” Loveless said.
UNI student and U.S. Navy veteran Austin Kupka finds the civilian world lacks the structure he’s used to.
“It seems like in the military everybody knows who they are, everybody knows what lane they’re supposed to be in and everybody sticks to their lane and does what they’re supposed to,” Kupka said. “In the civilian world, it’s everybody for themselves.”
For Kupka, who served for four years on active duty, it’s a change he wasn’t prepared for.
“It’s definitely different to see people doing things you wouldn’t do,” Kupka said. “If you see somebody (messed) up, you’d correct them.”
Knight has worked with veterans at HCC for 21 years.
“I’m not a veteran myself, but I have a passion to serve them,” Knight said. “Unless you have that passion you’re not going to push through a lot of things because there are a lot of different barriers and you’re there to be their advocate, so you’re going to need to learn to push too.”
She and Loveless both help students sort through the red tape of their GI Bills and other administrative needs.
“What we’ve done to try to mitigate some of the stress of all of that is to walk the students through,” Knight said.
At Hawkeye, there is a veteran’s emergency fund when there’s a administrative roadblock with a GI Bill. Sometimes a GI Bill stipend is delayed, putting a veteran’s housing and other basic needs at risk.
Like UNI, Hawkeye also has a safe space for student veterans to gather.
“This is a very comfortable space for them because they can talk their talks and there’s no worries about them being offensive to somebody else,” Knight said. “Ones who are coming right out of the service have not really had a lot of downtime yet,” and veterans coming out with injuries often take a little longer to adjust.
Knight, Loveless and Jones spend most of their time with veterans.
“I want to be able to support them,” Jones said. “That’s what we want to do. We’re trying to establish a bigger and better community of veterans and let them understand that they’re not alienated or out there by themselves.”
