WATERLOO -- An advocate for veterans and their families is wished fair winds and following seas as he leaves his county post.
Kevin Dill, executive director of the Black Hawk Veterans Affairs office, is resigning due to a recent medical diagnosis. Dill, who has held the post for three years, has been diagnosed with Lewy Body disease, a terminal condition with no cure. The disease has similar symptoms to Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease.
His tireless work and passion for those who served their country and their families has improved the lives of people around the Cedar Valley.
“It’s been fulfilling. It’s been joyous. It’s a good feeling when you know that you’ve done something to improve the quality of life for a veteran or their family,” Dill said. “Sometimes it’s been not so fun fighting with the (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs) or fighting with congress to improve the laws concerning our veterans, but it’s also kind of fun to fight with them.”
For Dill, seeing the smile on the face of a veteran, their widow or spouse and family is the best part of his job. His work has inspired others, even children, to take up the cause and assist and honor veterans in need.
“Yesterday we had a young child who showed up in our office with bags of groceries for veterans,” Dill said. The kid took his own money and bought what he could to help out, he said.
“Even kids are getting involved and want to know about what it means to be a veteran and how they can help,” Dill said. “That’s been a really cool thing for our office.”
Helping veterans and their families is personal for Dill. He served in the military from 1983 to 1994. As a Marine he served on embassy guard duty around the world, and during the first Gulf War he served as an Arabic linguist translator. He also served on presidential and special details.
“I had a really good military service,” Dill said.
After his honorable discharge in 1994 he became a police officer in Texas and continued to serve and protect those around him. Eventually he moved back to Iowa and was a police officer in Waterloo and the Quad Cities.
In 2007, he did contract security in the Middle East during the second Gulf War. When he returned to the U.S., his family went to St. Louis where he started his career at the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Dill's official last day as executive director at the Black Hawk Veterans Office will be Feb. 1.
“They’re going to have some big shoes to fill. Kevin’s done a great job,” said Craig White, a Vietnam veteran and chairman of the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors. ... He’s done some great things and moved this county to where it is now. ... “He’ll be greatly missed.”
When Dill took over the Black Hawk VA office, he knew there was a lot of work to be done.
“Pretty much everyone in the state of Iowa knew that, and everybody in town knew that,” he said.
Since then, “we’ve changed the course of lives for thousands of veterans and hundreds of widows."
On Friday, the day he announced his resignation, Dill and his office handed out gifts and meals to Cedar Valley veterans as part of the Christmas for a Veteran program he helped implement.
Dill's diagnosis came a few months ago, and daily life has grown more difficult as the disease progresses.
“The doctors and the family made a decision that it’s probably time for me to step down now,” he said. “It’s been a good three years. It’s been a good run.”
Dill is proud of the work he's done for local veterans, he said.
“We’ve had a number of veterans that sit at my desk and contemplated suicide that we were able to help and who are alive today because we were here,” he said. “I would say that the message of our office has always been, and I hope it will continue to be, that for the veterans of the Cedar Valley, we hear you, we see you and we care about you.”
