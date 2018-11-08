CEDAR FALLS — Military traditions and ceremony will be on display Friday night.
The Military Ball at the University of Northern Iowa is a combination of several military traditions from different branches.
The sixth annual ball is put together by student veterans and veteran coordinators.
The traditions stem from “Dining In,” a formal military gathering for dinner, drinking and expressions of esprit de corps.
“Some students, they knew about the traditions of birthday balls, especially from the Marine Corps and the Navy, and they wanted to be able to share those experiences,” said Cole Passick, UNI Student Veterans Association president.
Passick will serve as the master of ceremonies.
The event will be a black-tie affair, with several students and coordinators wearing their uniforms.
“It’s a formal event. Some branches call it a formal dining in,” said Chiquita Loveless, military and students veteran service coordinator. “It’s usually branch specific, so Navy, Army Ball, Marine Corps ball, but we’re all one now, so it’s a military ball.”
“We will also have POW (and) MIA ceremony for our fallen and to make sure no one has been forgotten,” Loveless said.
The event is a chance for student veterans to continue the traditions they held while in the service and will be hand-in-hand with other Veterans Day celebrations.
Four Black Hawk County individuals will receive awards for their efforts to assist the student veteran organization. Kevin Dill, Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs executive director, Kris Jones, Dennis Clark and Terry Shephert will get awards for their service.
“Those are the ones that partnered with the UNIVA and myself,” Loveless said. “We’re a military friendly school and we’re looking to grow.”
There are more than 230 students involved with the group this semester.
The event isn’t just for veterans or former military members. Anyone who wants to support student veterans, has served or is serving is welcome.
Tickets are $25 and free for UNI students. The event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Ballrooms in Maucker Union on campus.
“The work with the veterans at UNI is worthwhile,” Loveless said.
