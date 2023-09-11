DES MOINES — Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is accepting applications from Iowa high school students who wish to be nominated and considered for appointments to the U.S. service academies.
The U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point and U.S. Naval Academy each select at least one qualified student from Grassley’s nominations every year. The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy makes selections in proportion to states’ representation in Congress. Grassley encourages Iowa students to apply to more than one service academy, as admissions are extremely competitive.
“The academies offer some of the best options for students interested in receiving a world-class education while serving our nation. It’s a tremendous opportunity for young Iowans,” Grassley said. “It’s an honor every year to nominate some of Iowa’s most talented students to our nation’s prestigious Service Academies.”
The deadline for Iowa students to complete and submit their application for a nomination from Grassley is Oct. 20. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered. Nominations will be made by Dec. 31.
The application can be found online at grassley.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/new_2023_academy_form.pdf.
Students may hand-deliver their application to any of Grassley’s offices in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Council Bluffs, Waterloo or Davenport. Or they may mail their applications to the following address: U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, Attn: Nominations Coordinator, 721 Federal Building, 210 Walnut Street, Des Moines, IA 50309.
Applicants must also submit a preliminary application to the academies of their choice and ask that a pre-candidate file be opened on their behalf. Additionally, Iowa students should seek recommendations from Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and their representative in the U.S. House of Representatives, as students are allowed to submit more than one nomination.
For more information, please contact Grassley’s Des Moines office at (515) 288-1145 or academy_nominations@grassley.senate.gov, or visit his website at www.grassley.senate.gov.
