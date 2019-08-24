WATERLOO -- Vietnam veterans paid homage to their missing and fallen comrades in arms at Paramount Park this weekend.
Waterloo's Paramount Park is hosting the Black Hawk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Vigil for 45 hours, from Friday to noon Sunday.
The 45 hours reflect the 45 names on of the service members missing in action and killed in action etched on to the Vietnam War Memorial monument at the park. There are also 45 flags representing those names.
The vigil is time to spend with other veterans and remember fallen comrades, said Black Hawk County Supervisor Craig White, a Vietnam veteran. "We're not getting any younger."
Throughout those 45 hours, there will be at least one person holding watch over the site.
Last year the vigil was held in late September. The vigil was moved up to this weekend under better weather conditions.
Part of the memorial is a single table set methodically to represent killed or missing service members referred to as a table of honor. At the center of the table are all five service flags along with the United States flag in the center. Around it is a table set for one, a single piece of lemon, a salt shaker, bible, inverted glass and candle all on a white table cloth.
All of those items hold a deep significance for service members because of the memories each of them holds of killed or missing comrades.
"It's a way to pay homage to our brothers that didn't come home," White said.
The vigil began when the county memorial was erected in the mid-1980s. After a hiatus of several years, White revived the vigil in 2015. Veterans of later conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan also have helped.
Everyone is welcome to come to the vigil to pay their respect.
The county Vietnam memorial, a black monolith designed by Vietnam veteran R.J. Lundgren of Hudson, bears the names of all Black Hawk County residents killed in Vietnam and two more listed as missing in action, pilots Richard Ayers of Waterloo and Bill Whitford of Cedar Falls.
"I know almost all the guys on here, except for a few," said White. "I'd hope that if my name was on this wall, I think the guys on this wall if they were alive they would pay homage to us."
Paramount Park is in front of the Courier building at 100 E. Fourth St. The vigil ends at noon Sunday.
