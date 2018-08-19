WATERLOO — Families from around the Cedar Valley welcomed their Iowa National Guard soldiers home from Afghanistan on Friday morning.
Detach 1, Company C Medical Evacuation 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion held a homecoming ceremony for the 35 returning service members.
The battalion provided aerial medical evacuations using UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters and medical services for patients en route to combat support hospitals.
During its deployment the unit flew 28 medical evacuation missions, 41 transfers and tactical evacuation missions. Overall it transported 133 patients while logging almost 900 flight hours.
The unit was on a year-long deployment starting in August 2017.
The Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown and Brigadier General Damian Donahoe spoke during the ceremony.
The crowd was full of family members. Veterans from groups like the Patriot Guard stood along the side of the hall with flags.
“It’s really good to be home,” said Capt. Erin Doyle, company commander. “It’s good to see all the faces and the support. The whole community’s been incredibly supportive while we’ve been gone.”
The unit arrived home in July. This is the first of several Iowa National Guard homecomings.
“Towards the end of the month at the beginning of September we’re going to have another three homecomings for soldiers that were deployed,” said Public Affairs Officer Lt. Col. Mike Wunn.
There will be two homecomings in Des Moines and one in Davenport, Wunn said.
Several Iowa National Guard units still are deployed overseas.
“The way things work now, the National Guard is really kind of an operational reserve,” Wunn said. “We expect deployments to continue.”
Military reserves and National Guard units are often deployed to foreign conflicts, Wunn said.
“Deployments are kind of the new normal for the Iowa National Guard,” Wunn said.
The soldiers who came home are expected to go through the yellow ribbon program, which is family focused and designed to reconnect service members and their families.
“We worked 24/7 throughout the deployment, so kind of slowing that pace down,” Doyle said. “I know a lot of my soldiers are really looking forward to slowing down and taking some moments for themselves.”
The soldiers attend workshops to get them back in the flow of civilian life.
“We really appreciate the community support,” Wunn said. “That’s really important to them.”
